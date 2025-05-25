Aurdan Capital Management LLC Invests $3.75 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 62,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.