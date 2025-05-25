Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 5,462 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,054,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after acquiring an additional 628,908 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.