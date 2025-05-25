Armis Advisers LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $595.09 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.