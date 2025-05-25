B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,996,000 after purchasing an additional 229,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,371,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $595.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

