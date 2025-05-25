AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $295.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.43. The stock has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.87.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

