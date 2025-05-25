Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.77 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,364,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $85.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $119.23.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.89.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

