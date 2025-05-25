North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

