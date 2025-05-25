4,167 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.