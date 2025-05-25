iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Decreased by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWY. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $227.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.65. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $245.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

