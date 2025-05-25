Putney Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.7% of Putney Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $455.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.04 and its 200 day moving average is $379.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $459.93. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.33, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total value of $8,052,007.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at $781,367,163.36. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,431 shares of company stock valued at $74,472,548 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.83.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

