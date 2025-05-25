Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $60.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 876,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,228 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after buying an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,022,000 after buying an additional 1,635,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

