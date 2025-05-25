Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after acquiring an additional 392,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,613,960,000 after acquiring an additional 746,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after acquiring an additional 410,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0%

Chevron stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.