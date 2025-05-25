Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New $574,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in CSX by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

