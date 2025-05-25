Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $964.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $920.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $977.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $752.30 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,656.40. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,249 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

