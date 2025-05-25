1,175 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Putney Financial Group LLC

Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average is $148.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

