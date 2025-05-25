10,600 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Aurdan Capital Management LLC

Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Aflac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Stock Up 0.1%

AFL stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.