Aurdan Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 88,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.6% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

