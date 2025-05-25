Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,159,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 166,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $60.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $63.81.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

