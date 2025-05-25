Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.28 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Buckle Trading Down 0.5%

BKE stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Buckle has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Buckle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 43,915 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,744,303.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,706,335 shares in the company, valued at $67,775,626.20. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,148,629. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Buckle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Buckle by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Buckle by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.