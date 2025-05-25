Pullen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Pullen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 896,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 205,529 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,920,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,613,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,545,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,808.07. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $36.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

