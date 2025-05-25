Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 15,985 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $4,459,385,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599,336 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,246,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,156 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,693 shares of company stock worth $22,282,985. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.