Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 273,995 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 273,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,163,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 6.3% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2544 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

