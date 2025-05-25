33,900 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $46.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, China Renaissance lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

