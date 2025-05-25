WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,609 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,519,000 after purchasing an additional 501,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,697,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 1,557.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 345,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,314 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,724,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $5,832,671.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,835.22. The trade was a 60.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 957,964 shares of company stock worth $24,155,799. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE:YOU opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.25. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

About Clear Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.