GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 526,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $1,990,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $1,327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,961,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,060,000 after buying an additional 79,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after buying an additional 908,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after buying an additional 286,604 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.