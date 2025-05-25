Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MicroVision by 10,387.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,125,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,114,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MicroVision by 686.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 618,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroVision by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,900,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 297,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Trading Down 1.8%

MicroVision stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $266.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 102.34% and a negative net margin of 1,049.43%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MVIS shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

