Invst LLC Has $789,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Invst LLC raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,115,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,469,000 after buying an additional 2,110,337 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,354,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of UGI by 5,776.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,739,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 1,709,820 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 5,215.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,046,000 after buying an additional 1,530,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Stock Up 1.4%

UGI opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

