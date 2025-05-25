Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,893,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Clorox by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,248,000 after buying an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Clorox by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Clorox by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 370,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after buying an additional 121,979 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.23.

Clorox Stock Up 0.0%

Clorox stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.