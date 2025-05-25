Instrumental Wealth LLC Invests $7.52 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.3%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $82.62.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

