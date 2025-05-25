Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $174.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

