Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 5,120 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $390.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.35 and a 200-day moving average of $388.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

