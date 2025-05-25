Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.01 and traded as low as C$6.38. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$6.59, with a volume of 12,574 shares traded.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Paul Smith sold 4,798 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total transaction of C$35,403.48. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

