Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $10.10. Fortescue shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 1,182 shares changing hands.
Fortescue Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.
About Fortescue
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortescue
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.