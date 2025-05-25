Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – May 22nd

Target, Alibaba Group, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the media and leisure industry—such as film studios, music labels, video game developers, streaming platforms and live-event promoters. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to revenues generated from content creation, distribution, advertising and ticket sales. Performance in this sector often hinges on consumer trends, technological shifts and the success of new titles or franchises. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.18. 6,748,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.15. 4,906,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,222,948. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $289.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.85. 1,725,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,654. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $240.78. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

