Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $15.25 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 192.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Entegris worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,925,000 after buying an additional 169,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,988,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,176,000 after acquiring an additional 291,893 shares in the last quarter.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

