KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.64 and traded as low as $11.86. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 221,633 shares.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

