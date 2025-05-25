KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.64 and traded as low as $11.86. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 221,633 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.25%.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
