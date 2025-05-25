KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIOGet Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.64 and traded as low as $11.86. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 221,633 shares.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

