Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 27,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE CVX opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.