Perennial Advisors LLC Makes New $7.33 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,000. FedEx makes up approximately 1.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

