Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $21.39 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $21,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,989,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,087,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,718,000 after purchasing an additional 894,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.38.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

