Garde Capital Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

TT stock opened at $423.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $433.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TT. HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

