Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.78 and traded as low as $6.70. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 151,497 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0536 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAD. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,251,181 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 481,101 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,504,521 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 225,391 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 859,463 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 165,118 shares during the period. Rareview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 347,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 106,520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

