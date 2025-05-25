Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.78 and traded as low as $6.70. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 151,497 shares changing hands.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0536 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
