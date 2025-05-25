Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1,624.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,300 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of GE Vernova worth $49,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GEV opened at $465.36 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $469.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.25 and a 200-day moving average of $350.65. The company has a market cap of $127.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.70.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.62.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

