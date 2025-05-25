Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.45. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 903 shares changing hands.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Down 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $112.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

