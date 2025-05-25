Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $390.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

