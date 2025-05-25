Garde Capital Inc. Sells 1,423 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VBR opened at $187.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

