Gould Capital LLC Increases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,619 shares during the period. AES accounts for approximately 2.0% of Gould Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AES by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

