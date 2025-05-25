Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,108,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,761,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,026,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,919,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $66.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.