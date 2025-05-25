Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of BATS EYLD opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

