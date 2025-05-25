State of Wyoming Has $214,000 Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 805.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 5,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,449.84. This trade represents a 19.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRAA

PRA Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $540.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.70.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $269.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.