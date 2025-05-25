Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $112.55 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

